CebuPac aircraft stalled at runway

A Cebu Pacific Air A321 aircraft, without passengers or crew on board, was lodged briefly in a grassy area while being repositioned at Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 on Friday morning.

The incident occurred around 9 a.m. as the aircraft was being moved from Bay 111 to Bay 122A. The plane’s front landing gear reportedly went off the pavement onto a damp, grassy section of runway Golf 13.

Cebu Pacific spokesperson Carmina Reyes Romero said the airline is collaborating with the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) to expedite the removal of the aircraft and minimize disruptions to operations.

She also clarified that the plane was not on a scheduled flight but emphasized the need for swift resolution due to the soft ground caused by recent rain.

While no flights were canceled, Cebu Pacific advised passengers of potential delays caused by the incident and the ongoing removal process.

The also airline apologized for any inconvenience and expressed appreciation for passenger understanding.

MIAA’s Aircraft Recovery Team is currently assisting Cebu Pacific personnel in removing the aircraft from the grassy area.