CALABARZON continues to dominate 64th Palarong Pambansa

CEBU CITY - CALABARZON stays on top of the overall medal tally in Day 2 of the 64th Palarong Pambansa here.

Region IV-A currently has a medal tally of 29 golds, 13 silvers, and 18 bronzes, led by swimmers Jasmine Mojdeh and Peter Cyrus Dean.

Dean clocked a time of two minutes and 12.14 seconds to set a new record in the secondary boys' 200-meter individual medley, beating the 2:12.58-minute record of Phillip Joaquin Santos of the National Capital Region (NCR) in 2019.

He then joined hands with Joart Calderon, Reinelle Jan Trinidad, and TJ Amaro to set a new Palaro record in the 4x400-m relay with a time of 3:58.39 minutes, erasing the previous mark of 4:00.75 minutes by Ivo Enot, Ashton Jose, Hugh Parto, and Jabrielle Delizo of NCR.

Mojdeh, playing her final year at this prestigious multi-sport conclave for student-athletes in elementary and high school, broke a Palaro record in the secondary girls' division.

First, Mojdeh clocked in two minutes and 41.75 seconds in the 200m breaststroke to eclipse the 2:43.08 time set by Xandi Chua in 2019, before clinching the gold medal in the 200-m individual medley with a time of 2:26.68 minutes.

Carlos Nacario also won his second gold medal in the Palaro after clocking 22.15 seconds in the secondary boys' 200-m event.

Kent Paul Burdan of Western Visayas came in second place with 22.25 seconds, while John Abetong of CALABARZON finished third with a time of 22.48 seconds.

Defending champion NCR sits in second place with a 26-16-24 medal tally, while Western Visayas is in third place with a 16-16-16 medal haul.

Host region Central Visayas is at fourth place with a 15-23-7 medal tally while Davao Region has a medal haul of 13-14-11.

Competition continues on 13 July.