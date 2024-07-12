BTS' Jimin, Jungkook Revel in Excitement in "Are You Sure?!" Trailer

The highly anticipated travel variety show Are You Sure?! featuring BTS members Jimin and Jungkook has just unveiled its first trailer, sparking excitement among fans worldwide.

The trailer showcases the dynamic duo embarking on a thrilling adventure that begins in the United States and continues to Jeju Island and Sapporo. From camping to canoeing, Jimin and Jungkook are seen enjoying a memorable road trip filled with spontaneous fun and exploration.

Are You Sure?! documents Jimin and Jungkook’s spontaneous vacation just before their military enlistment.

The trailer opens with the pair humorously questioning, “Is this okay to air?” and “Are you sure about this?!” as they playfully consider alternative show names like Feeling Free or Gateway No. 1 before settling on Are You Sure?!. Their playful banter and evident camaraderie underscore the genuine bond they share, adding to the show's appeal.

Set to premiere on August 8 on Disney+, the show is eagerly awaited by ARMY. Fans are thrilled to see Jimin and Jungkook back on their screens, especially as they are currently serving together in the military under the buddy program.