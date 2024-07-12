BOY AND THE BIG TOY: Strikingly good-looking, EmZoom stands its ground among GAC’s ‘EM siblings’

Back in the early 90s when I was still a struggling sportswriter saving every peso to buy my first car, I have always fancied the flashy Toyota RAV4.
I wasn’t able to afford it, though.
So, I just contented myself admiring it from afar. The two-door first generation was an instant hit. It was a compact crossover before that term was even invented. It was striking. The color choice was something that is never seen in automobiles of those days.
It had a lifted rump adorned with spare wheel cover that makes it look like a toy with wheels. Truly ahead of its time.
Years went by and not a single car that hit the local market could duplicate how the RAV4 made me feel.
Until now.
The first time I laid my eyes on GAC’s EmZoom GS3 R-Style, it transported me back to the time I first felt strongly about a car.
There parked in front of me: Glistening in “Salt Lake Blue” color, adorned with lines, curves and dimensions that make it look like, yes, a toy with wheels.
It was supposed to be the “cute little sibling” of GAC’s “EM” series. But just like the youngest of the brood, it has that oomph (or rizz as what they call it nowadays) to outshine bigger siblings EmKoo and EmPow.
It has 19-inch wheel with Michelin Power Sport 4 tires that complement the perky exterior look. The façade is similar to the EmKoo with large G emblem and futuristic grilles highlighted by orange trimming that was out of the left field but in a good way.
The front LED lights are stretched far to the sides creating a menacing look similar to an onrushing shark moments before it strikes.
Winglets which are seen on just about every new car these days are present. They are above the fender flares that are also present on the backside.
And speaking of the backside, it has two massive tailpipes in the middle of yet another set of orange highlights. Spoilers and narrow backlights topped that bulky rump.
The performance is serious business, though. The EmZoom runs on 1.5L Turbo Petrol with 174 horsepower at 5,500 rpm. Torque produces 270 Newton-meter at 1,500 rpm to 4,500 rpm.
It’s a front-wheel-drive with seven-speed wet dual clutch system.
This five-seater has a 360-degree camera to help with parking and turning. That alone makes it one of the strongest, if not the strongest, in the cross SUV segment.
Price for the top-end model is P1.198 million, another plus factor for GAC which has been a powerhouse for Astara Philippines in terms of road visibility and high-performing cars.
Now, if you’re going to be stuck in Metro Manila traffic — snail-paced or, worse, standstill — you are better off inside the EmZoom GS3 R-Style.
The first is a reality you have to face on a daily basis. The second a privilege that not many people enjoy.
In the safety of a cocoon-like cabin of the GAC’s EmZoom GS3 R-Style, I found refuge over the past week shuttling between Makati and Quezon City.
If it looks like a toy on the outside, the inside is an amusement arcade.
LED lighting all around the cabin including the AC vents. You choose the colors on the touchscreen infotainment.
Dashboard is stitched in soft, leathery material for that premium feel that extends to the side panels.
Purse consoles are also there, the better to slide your stuff without compromising the controls. Cup holders. Flat bottom-side wheels. And wireless phone charging slots.
Oh, and by the way, the panoramic sunroof. The shades slide with the push of the button.
Perfect for the rainy afternoon drives. On the inside looking out and reflecting about life in general.
Like when I was still a struggling sportswriter saving every peso to buy my first car.