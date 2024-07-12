BOY AND THE BIG TOY: Strikingly good-looking, EmZoom stands its ground among GAC’s ‘EM siblings’

Back in the early 90s when I was still a struggling sportswriter saving every peso to buy my first car, I have always fancied the flashy Toyota RAV4.

I wasn’t able to afford it, though.

So, I just contented myself admiring it from afar. The two-door first generation was an instant hit. It was a compact crossover before that term was even invented. It was striking. The color choice was something that is never seen in automobiles of those days.

It had a lifted rump adorned with spare wheel cover that makes it look like a toy with wheels. Truly ahead of its time.

Years went by and not a single car that hit the local market could duplicate how the RAV4 made me feel.

Until now.