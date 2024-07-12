Senator Bato dela Rosa’s recent thoughts on the present morale of the Davao City Police Office (DCPO) after a whirlwind turn of events on the relief of all 19 police station commanders on 8 July and their police chief, Col. Lito Patay, strike a reverberating chord.

Patay took the reins from Col. Rolindo Suguilon, who has held the position of DCPO officer-in-charge for just a little over a month.

Suguilon stepped into the interim leadership role on 23 May following the removal of Col. Richard Bad-ang. Bad-ang had been placed on administrative leave by the PNP amidst an ongoing investigation into a controversial operation related to the war on drugs that resulted in the deaths of seven suspects.

The passing of the baton from Suguilon to Patay marked yet another chapter in the evolving saga of leadership within the DCPO. As one leader exits the stage and another steps into the spotlight, the city continues to confront the complexities and challenges of law enforcement amidst a volatile political landscape.

In a quick succession of changes, Patay’s stint was nothing short of a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it affair. Clocking in at a mere four hours and 38 minutes, his tenure came to an abrupt end with a fateful call from Camp Crame on 11 July while in a command conference with 19 freshly assigned DCPO officers.

He took the helm at 8 a.m. ready to lead the charge in upholding law and order. Little did he know that a call at 12:38 p.m. would cut his leadership short, making his term one of the briefest in the city’s colorful history.

Patay stepped out of the room to answer the life-altering call. In a matter of minutes, not only was his tenure over, but the leadership landscape within the Philippine National Police (PNP) in Region XI was also dramatically reshaped.

In the blink of an eye, the narrative of leadership in Davao City shifted, leaving a trail of questions and uncertainties in its wake. Patay’s fleeting yet eventful term spotlights the unpredictable nature of duty and the swift changes that can sweep through the corridors of power.

Senator Bato, a former DCPO chief from January 2012 to October 2013, drew upon the unique spirit of Dabawenyos who embody discipline and pride in their city.

His recent Facebook post painted a vivid picture of a community where the bond between law enforcement and civilians is akin to that of a tight-knit family.

In my hometown Davao City, one can often witness the unwavering dedication of its residents to upholding the laws and regulations that define the city’s character. Whether it’s a simple reminder to a wayward visitor about the anti-smoking ordinance or the vigilant watch of the ever-present policemen who go above and beyond to serve and protect, the sense of unity and mutual respect is palpable.

A true-blooded Dabawenyo, Senator Bato underscored the profound truth that when one side of this partnership falters, the repercussions are felt by all. If the morale of the police force wanes, it casts a shadow of demoralization and discontent over the entire city, affecting not just the officers themselves but also the very fabric of society they have sworn to safeguard.

Through his words, the plea for fair treatment from the people of Davao City to the PNP hierarchy is not a mere demand, but a heartfelt appeal for recognition and support.

Spot on, Davao City is a haven where unity, respect, and mutual support are not just ideals but lived realities.