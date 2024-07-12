Beijing, Moscow bare joint military drills

BEIJING, China (AFP) — China said Friday it was conducting joint military drills with Russia along its southern coast, after a United States-led Western defense alliance met in Washington and Japan warned of a growing threat from Beijing’s strong ties with Moscow.

China’s defense ministry said the two militaries had begun the exercises, called Joint Sea-2024, in “early July” and they would last until the middle of this month.

The drills in the waters and airspace around Zhanjiang, a city in southern Guangdong province, are “to demonstrate the resolve and capabilities of the two sides in jointly addressing maritime security threats and preserving global and regional peace and stability,” the ministry said.

It added that the exercises “will further deepen China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for the new era.”

They were taking place in accordance with Beijing and Moscow’s annual plan for military engagement, according to the ministry.

The announcement came in the same week that North Atlantic Treaty Organization leaders convened in Washington to reaffirm support for Ukraine amid Russia’s invasion.