NEWS

'Atin Ito' protest

LOOK: Activists and progressive groups, led by the Atin Ito WPS Coalition and Akbayan Youth, hold a protest on Friday, 12 July 2024, at the Boy Scouts Circle in Quezon City to commemorate the Philippines' 8th anniversary victory over China at the Permanent Court of Arbitration in Hague. The group is calling for the annual declaration of 12 July as West Philippine Sea Day. | via Analy Labor