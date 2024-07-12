Ardina flexes Olympic muscles in Epson

Four Filipinas, including Olympic-bound Dottie Ardina, will see action in the Hartford Healthcare women’s championship starting this weekend.

Ardina, who will compete in Paris along with Bianca Pagdanganan, will tow along Tomita Arejola, Clariss Guce and Pauline del Rosario.

Ardina was to tee off ahead of the Pinoy squad with a 8:25 a.m. Friday appointment at Great River Golf Club at Milford, Connecticut.

The 54-hole meet dangles $262,500 total purse.

But more than anything, Ardina hopes to get enough rounds before embarking on her first Olympics. The 30-year-old qualified in 2016 Rio but chose not to compete.

Pagdanganan, 26, won’t see action in the LPGA major, The Amundi Evian Championship, to be held on the same weekend.