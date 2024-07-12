Antipolo ‘cable car’ soon

The Department of Transportation (DoTr) has recently disclosed that it is planning to construct cable cars in Antipolo City.

DoTr Undersecretary Timothy John Batan said during the Presidential Communications Office Infrastructure Forum held at New Clark City that the plan is now on its feasibility stage where the DoTr is on ‘design and detailing’ process.

“It will connect the MRT-4 (last station) in Taytay (going up to Antipolo),” Batan said.

He added that the idea was brought up with MRT-4 alignment as a “feeder line” for Antipolo residents.

“Antipolo is very dense, and cable cars could be complementary to MRT-5” Batan explained.

The DoTr official said the feasibility of the project has been funded by the Asian Development Bank after the National Economic and Development Authority gave its green light for the project.

Batan said European companies that operates cable cars in their countries already expressed their intentions to join the bidding.

Meanwhile, Batan also said that the Marikina-Pasig-Laguna ferry system project will also be improved and revitalized with electric ferries for commuters to avail, to elude Metro Manila traffic.