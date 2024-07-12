Angkas awareness reaches nationwide

Ride-hailing motorcycle taxi company Angkas has been credited with raising public awareness and advocacy for the industry, according to a recent study and industry leaders.

A nationwide survey by WR Numero found that nearly half – or 48 percent of Filipinos -- recognize Angkas, which is a significant increase in brand awareness.

The study also revealed a growing openness to motorcycle taxis, with 45 percent of respondents reporting using "habal-habal" or unregulated motorcycle taxis for transportation.

Another key finding showed strong public support for legalization, with 58 percent of Filipinos "agreeing with or strongly supporting" the legitimization of habal-habal. This highlights the potential impact of motorcycle taxis on Filipino commuters.

"These findings underscore Angkas' role in bringing awareness and advocacy for the motorcycle taxi industry," said industry analysts.

Since its founding in 2016, Angkas has focused on improving safety perceptions as the company boasts a 99.997 percent safety record, which they've presented to government bodies.

This success led to a government pilot program involving Angkas and other companies.

Angkas co-founder and CEO George Royeca has emerged as a leading advocate for the industry as he championed job creation for habal-habal riders and pushed for legitimate transport options.

Royeca's leadership is seen as central to Angkas' success and the industry's advancement as he addressed initial regulatory hurdles by implementing stricter biker training and promoting better service.

These efforts -- along with biker welfare initiatives like loan programs and benefits -- have helped formalize the once-informal habal-habal sector. Over 50,000 motorcycle drivers have reportedly been lifted out of poverty through Angkas.

Royeca's advocacy and the strong public support for legalization – which is at 58 percent -- have paved the way for significant developments. Congress is currently working on regulations based on a government technical working group's recommendations.