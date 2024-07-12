Angara understands education sector problems — Marcos

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said on Friday that he chose Senator Sonny Angara as the new Department of Education (DepEd) chief as the lawmaker fully understood the challenges in the country's education sector.

In his speech during the distribution of cash and other forms of assistance to farmers and fisherfolk from Aurora, Marcos highlighted the rigorous selection process and the criteria that led to Angara's appointment.

Marcos also jokingly admitted that he "can't figure out anymore" whether to call Angara as a Senator or Secretary because the latter will be entering as Secretary of the Department of Education since Vice President Sara Duterte resigned from her Cabinet post last 19 June

"We were thinking who really, and like he mentioned, there are so many problems that need to be fixed at the Department of Education," Marcos said.

"When we were looking for a replacement, I thought, I think I know who should be put there, someone who is knowledgeable, diligent, and understands the problems and understands how to run the government to get everything done," the President added.

Angara, who had the opportunity to introduce Marcos to those who attended the event in his hometown in Aurora, expressed his gratitude to the President for selecting him for the role.

"Thank you again, Mr. President. First of all, I don't want to forget to express my gratitude for appointing me as Secretary of Education. This sector faces significant challenges, but we will not let you down. Thank you for your trust and confidence, Mr. President. Thank you," Angara said.

Marcos has named Angara as the new Education chief earlier this month as Vice President Sara Duterte, who will be skipping the President's third State of the Nation Address, tendered her one-month resignation notice.