Angara knows education problems — PBBM

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Friday said he chose Senator Juan Edgardo “Sonny” Angara to head the Department of Education since the lawmaker fully understands the challenges and hurdles the country’s education sector faces.

In his speech during the distribution of cash and other forms of assistance to farmers and fisherfolk in Aurora, Quezon, Marcos highlighted the rigorous selection process and the criteria that led to Angara’s appointment.

Marcos also jokingly said that he “can’t figure out anymore” whether to call Angara senator or secretary since he will be secretary of education beginning 19 July after Vice President Sara Duterte resigned from the department last 19 June

“We were thinking who really, and like he mentioned, there are so many problems that need to be fixed at the Department of Education,” Marcos said.

“When we were looking for a replacement, I thought, I think I know who should be put there, someone who is knowledgeable, diligent, and understands the problems and understands how to run the government to get everything done,” the President said.

Angara, who introduced Marcos at the event held in his hometown of Aurora, expressed his gratitude to the President for appointing him.

“Thank you again, Mr. President. First of all, I don’t want to forget to express my gratitude for appointing me secretary of education. This sector faces significant challenges, but we will not let you down. Thank you for your trust and confidence, Mr. President. Thank you,” Angara said.

Marcos named Angara the new education chief earlier this month as Vice President Duterte’s resignation takes effect on 19 July.