Adolfo ready for new role

Rookie AA Adolfo is motivated to fulfill whatever role Petro Gazz will entrust her in its Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference title defense.

Denied of winning a championship during her collegiate career, the Adamson University product hopes to finally capture the elusive crown in her first venture in the professional ranks.

“I’m really motivated because, since my college days, I never got to experience what it feels like to win a championship,” the 10th overall pick in the first-ever PVL Rookie Draft held last Monday at the Novotel.

“So, maybe this time I’ll experience winning the championship.”

The promising opposite spiker was one of the seven former Lady Falcons selected in the Draft a week before the mid-season tournament opens on 16 July.

Joining Adolfo as the newest weapons of the Angels is Arellano University setter Donnalyn Paralejas, who was selected 18th overall.

Adolfo was a vital cog in Adamson’s third place finish in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines Season 85 last year. She also helped the Lady Falcons to a runner-up finish in the 2022 V-League Collegiate Challenge.

Adolfo powered Adamson in annexing the Akari Invitational Cup title last February at the expense of pro club Akari but the Lady Falcons failed to carry the momentum of their pre-season success after missing the UAAP Season 86 Final Four.

With Petro Gazz, which seeks a three-peat in the import-laden conference, Adolfo hopes to end her frustration of winning a major championship.

“I’m both nervous and excited to do whatever role our coaches will assign me. I will try to fulfill it for my Ates,” she said.

Becoming a champion in her pro debut may not be far-fetched for Adolfo as she will be joining an intact veteran crew led by All-Filipino Conference Most Valuable Player (MVP) Brooke Van Sickle and backed by returning reinforcement Cuban Wilma Salas.

Salas along with the late American import Janisa Johnson steered the Angels to a thrilling come-from-behind best-of-three finals series win over favored Creamline back in 2019. She was named Best Foreign Guest Player that year while Johnson won Finals MVP.

Adolfo is also looking forward to learning from Van Sickle as well as from seasoned Angels Jonah Sabete, Myla Pablo, Aiza Maizo-Pontillas, MJ Phillips, Remy Palma and Djanel Cheng under the guidance of Japanese coach Koji Tsuzurabara.

“I’m very happy that she (Van Sickle) is here to guide and teach me the things that I still lack,” she said.

Petro Gazz, who won the 2022 edition behind American import Lindsey Vander Weide, is in Pool B with Cignal, Akari, Choco Mucho Capital1 and tournament debut opponent Zus Coffee.