Abalos warns Quiboloy, co-accused: 'Police won't stop catching you'

Department of the Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos on Friday warned Kingdom of Jesus Christ leader Pastor Apollo Quiboloy and his co-accused that the Philippine National Police is working non-stop to catch them.

Abalos made the warning after one of Quiboloy’s five co-accused for violating the anti-child abuse and qualified trafficking laws was arrested in a manhunt operation on Thursday afternoon in Davao City.

“Lumiliit na ho ang mga pinagtataguan ninyo. Lumiliit na ho ang mga lugar na ito dahil hindi ho titigil ang kapulisan, ang military and buong pwersa ng gobyerno para kayo ay dakipin (Your hiding place is shrinking. These places are narrowing because the police authorities will not stop catching you),” Abalos said.

He then appealed to Quiboloy and his co-accused to face charges against them.

“Ang aming lang pong mensahe ay please kung talagang wala kayong kasalanan, sumuko na kayo, ganoon lang ho kasimple ito (Our only message is that, please, if you are innocent, just surrender, that’s how simple it is),” he said.

Abalos also warned the religious leader that the PNP would exert non-stop effort to ensure that Quiboloy would fall into the arms of the law.

“We will use all resources of government to make sure that the ends of justice will be met and to clear, to be fair also with Pastor Quiboloy, this is [arrest] warrant, he has a day in court. We are doing our jobs here,” he stressed.

Abalos emphasized that the manhunt operations against Quiboloy and his co-accused are not an attack against their religion.

The DILG chief, likewise, urged Quiboloy’s supporters to bear with the police authorities as they are just mandated to execute their responsibilities under the rule of law.

“We will respect each other’s beliefs… Wala tayong problema doon pero sa akin lang sana maunawaan ng kanyang mga supporters na ito may warrant (We don’t have problem about that but for me, I hope you his supporters’ understand that this has warrant),” he said.

Abalos assured Quiboloy that justice would work for him.

“I know, in a way, you are a very religious person this is for the betterment of everyone and we will assure you there’s a fairness of justice system in our country. We will assure you that,” he publicly appealed to Quiboloy.

Quiboloy, along with five others, faced charges for violating Republic Act 7610, also known as the Anti-Child Abuse Law, specifically the provision on sexual abuse of minors and maltreatment.

They were also charged with qualified human trafficking charges under Section 4 (a) of Republic Act 9208.

Abalos earlier announced a P10 million reward would be given to anyone who could give information that would lead to the arrest of Quiboloy.

Quiboloy’s co-accused Crisente and Ingrid Canada, Sylvia Cemañes, Jackielyn Roy, and recently apprehended Paulene Chavez Canada have a P1 million bounty each.

On the other hand, Police chief, Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil, clarified that the abrupt arrest of Paulene Canada was due to the announcement of a bounty on their heads and had nothing to do with the reshuffling in the police organization.

“It’s more of a reward. I just want to correct the notion about that. It’s pure because of the announced reward,” Marbil said.