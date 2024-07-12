8 ‘land grabbers’ arrested in Bataan

HERMOSA, Bataan — Eight suspected land grabbers were arrested Thursday after forcibly entering a fenced private property on Lampara Street in Mambog.

Major Ernesto Esguerra, chief of police, confirmed the suspects were caught in the act of illegally possessing the land.

The arrest followed a complaint by the landowner, Atty. Edwin Toledo, who reported the intrusion to authorities.

Land grabbing is a prevalent issue in Bataan, with numerous cases under investigation, including selling fake land titles and illegal squatting.

Atty. Nathaniel Ramos of the National Bureau of Investigation in Bataan urged the public to report and file complaints regarding land disputes.