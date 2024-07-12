60 bodies found after Israel ends Gaza City operation

GAZA CITY, Palestinian Territories (AFP) — Around 60 bodies were found under the rubble of a Gaza City neighborhood, officials in the Hamas-run territory said Thursday, after Israel’s military declared an end to its operation there.

The upsurge in fighting, bombardment and displacement in the eastern district of Shujaiya came as talks were held in mediator Qatar towards a truce and hostage release deal.

United States President Joe Biden told reporters that his administration was “making progress” towards a ceasefire agreement as he called for an end to the Israel-Hamas war.

His statement came after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu demanded that Israel retain control of key Gaza territory along the border with Egypt — a condition that conflicts with Hamas’s position that Israel must withdraw from all Gaza territory after a ceasefire.

Gaza’s civil defense agency said around 60 bodies had been found under the rubble in Shujaiya, after some of Gaza City’s heaviest combat in months.

Hamas said Israel’s operation there had left “more than 300 residential units and more than 100 business destroyed.”

An Agence France-Presse correspondent reported air strikes on the Sabra neighborhood while militants engaged in heavy clashes with Israeli forces in Tel al-Hawa.