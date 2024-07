Jing Villamente

3 big global investors in Phl

WATCH: BCDA President & CEO Joshua M. Bingcang presents to the media the three big global companies -- FedEx, UPS, and Lufthansa Airlines -- that the government was able to entice to invest in the country. Bingcang also mentions the Hann Mountain Resort which will partially open in the last quarter of 2024. This event unfolds during the 3-day Infrastructure Forum held at the New Clark City in Capas, Tarlac. | via Jing Villamente