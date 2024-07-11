White tapped as Leonard replacement

LOS ANGELES (AFP) — Boston Celtics star Derrick White has replaced Kawhi Leonard in the United States basketball squad for the Paris Olympic Games, USA Basketball confirmed on Wednesday.

Leonard, 33, has been struggling with a knee injury since the Los Angeles Clippers’ first-round playoff defeat to Dallas.

“USA Basketball and the LA Clippers determined it’s in Leonard’s best interest to spend the remainder of the summer preparing for the upcoming NBA season,” USA Basketball said in a statement.

Leonard’s withdrawal opened up a slot on the star-studded US squad for White, who will join Boston team-mates Jayson Tatum and Jrue Holiday on the roster for Paris.

“I am happy to announce that Derrick will compete at his first Olympic Games on the heels of a championship season in Boston,” USA Basketball men’s national team managing director Grant Hill said.

White, 30, was a key figure in helping Boston claim a record 18th NBA championship in June after averaging 15.2 points, 5.2 assists and 4.2 rebounds during the season.

He joins a powerful US team eyeing a fifth consecutive gold medal in Paris which is spearheaded by LeBron James, Steph Curry, Joel Embiid and Kevin Durant.

The US team, which is currently training in Las Vegas, will open their Olympic campaign against Serbia in Lille on 28 July.