‘Vulnerable’ Manila residents get cash aid

The local government of Manila announced on Thursday that it is set to distribute monthly financial assistance to over 53,000 residents identified as part of the Social Amelioration Program this July.

Mayor Honey Lacuna disclosed that the initiative -— which was approved by the Manila City Council during her time as presiding officer — will provide P3,000 each to qualified beneficiaries, covering the months of January to June 2024, in P500 monthly installments.

The program targets persons with disabilities (PWDs), solo parents, and, in a recent addition, minors with disabilities (MWDs).

A total of 53,124 residents are expected to benefit, with the city distributing over P157 million in total.

Lacuna urged recipients to use the assistance wisely and avoid spending it on vices. The beneficiaries consist of 35,235 PWDs, 3,820 MWDs and 14,069 solo parents.