Visitors hit 3M In 1st half — DoT

Taken as among the slowest in terms of recovery in Southeast Asia, the Philippine tourism industry has bounced strong after posting P282 billion in the first half with international tourist arrivals now at 3 million.

Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco in a convention of meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) industry in Clark, Pampanga, the country has welcomed 3.173 million inbound tourists, of which 92.55 percent or 2.937 million are foreigners, while the remaining 7.45 percent or 236,401 are overseas Filipinos.

Official data showed South Korea remains the Philippines’ top source of foreign arrivals, delivering 824,798 or 25.99 percent of the total number of visitors entering the country, followed by the United States with 522,667 (16.47 percent).

Chinese tourists came third with 199,939 (6.30 percent), with Japan at fourth with 188,805 (5.95 percent), and Australia with 137,391 (4.33 percent).

Taiwan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and neighboring Southeast Asian nations, Singapore and Malaysia, are the sixth to tenth source markets, respectively.

P282-B tourism receipts

Meanwhile, tourism earnings from inbound visitors are currently pegged at P282.17 billion from 1 January to 30 June, or approximately 32.81 percent higher than the P212.47 billion revenue from the same period last year.

“The significant increase in our tourism earnings to P282.17 billion in just the first half of 2024 is a testament to the relentless efforts of the Marcos administration in revitalizing our tourism sector. This 32.81 percent rise from last year’s figures not only showcases the growing appeal of the Philippines as a premier travel destination but also underscores the tangible benefits that tourism brings to our economy and our people,” Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco said.

“Income generated through tourism directly translates to more opportunities and improved livelihoods for Filipinos, reinforcing the critical role this industry plays in our nation’s progress,” she added.

Optimistic about gains

She expressed optimism about furthering the gains of the industry as the 2024 Economic Impact Research of the World Travel & Tourism Council forecasts a “record-breaking” year for the Philippines’ travel and tourism industry in terms of economic contribution, employment, and visitor spending.