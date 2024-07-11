Valdez thrilled to play with newbies

Creamline star Alyssa Valdez looks forward to working with American import Erica Staunton and rookie Aleiah Torres in the team’s bid to end a six-year title drought in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference.

The winningest club in the league is on a mission to annex the mid-season import-laden tournament crown after ruling the All-Filipino Conference.

Valdez, a three-time league Most Valuable Player, is stoked to have the 6-foot-1 former US NCAA star Staunton as the Cool Smasher’s import for the conference opening on 16 July at the Philsports Arena.

“Erika really compliments our team in terms of character, attitude, playing style, as well,” Valdez said of their reinforcement who played for the Finnish club Oriveden Ponnistus.

Staunton will be the focal point of Creamline’s offense with prolific scorers Jema Galanza and Tots Carlos unavailable. Galanza and Cool Smashers setter Jia Morado-De Guzman will join Alas Pilipinas in its Japan training camp as the national squad prepares for the Southeast Asian V-League next month while Carlos is nursing an injury.

“For me, she really fits in our system. We’re really excited about what she can bring to the table and her contribution to the team. It’s easy to get along with Erika on and off the court,” Valdez said.

The Cool Smashers will also parade newcomer Filipino-Canadian libero Torres — Creamline’s 12th overall pick and only selection during the first-ever Rookie Draft held Monday night.

“I’m excited to play alongside her and the new culture she’ll bring. We know we’ll learn a lot from her knowing that she’s coming from a different system, so we’re really looking forward to those things and hopefully she’ll learn new things from us as well,” Valdez said.

Torres, whose parents hail from Cavite and Tarlac, further solidifies the club’s floor defense alongside liberos Kyla Atienza, Denden Lazaro-Revilla and Ella de Jesus.

But what convinced Creamline to choose the 5-foot-4 Torres was her other skillset.

“Coach said he felt that we got a 4-in-1 in her. He saw her other skillset. She has the advantage in other aspects, in terms of spiking. We’re happy to have her on the team,” Valdez said.

Torres embraces the pressure of playing not only in the league’s most successful franchise but also with the most popular club in the country.

“There’s definitely a lot of pressure but just like my coach back home in Canada said, pressure is a privilege. So hopefully, I just get to hopefully enjoy this opportunity and deal with whatever comes my way,” Torres said.