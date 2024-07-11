UST, USPF keep QF hopes alive

University of Santo Tomas (UST) avoided an early exit after essaying a hard-earned, 25-17, 25-18, 28-30, 25-14, rebound win over debuting Team Soccsksargen in Pool B of the 2024 Shakey’s Super League (SSL) National Invitationals Thursday at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

Composed mostly of rookies looking to gain experience, the Golden Tigresses used a huge run in the fourth frame to take the fight out of their Mindanao-based rivals after yielding the extended third set and avoid a repeat of their opening-day defeat at the hands of University of Batangas.

The University Athletic Association of the Philippines Season 86 runner-up banked on Marga Altea’s 17-point effort to finish the group stage of the tournament backed by Shakey’s Pizza Parlor, Eurotel, Victory Liner and Mikasa with a 1-1 win-loss record for a chance to advance to the knockout quarterfinals.

UST saved four set points in the tight third frame and even took a 28-27 set point advantage only to throw away the opportunity to finish the game in straight sets when Team Soccsksargen countered with a 3-0 closing rally capped by the Tigresses’ costly back-to-back miscues.

But UST won’t be denied in the fourth set when it unleashed a 12-3 barrage to shatter a 9-9 deadlock for a commanding 21-12 lead punctuated by an ace courtesy of Abigail Sinson.

Altea, who played through a jumper’s knee injury, collected 11 kills, five kill blocks and an ace, Sinson added 13 points while Kaizah Huyno made a killing at the service line with four aces to finish with 11 markers for the Tigresses, who bounced back from a painful 16-25, 26-28, 25-17, 25-17, 16-18, loss Wednesday.

“We still have a lot to improve, especially our communication. As a new team, we’re having a hard time because we only have players from the core of the UST GVT (girls volleyball team). But fortunately, we were able to make up and pull off this win,” Altea said.

Team Soccsksargen, a selection squad from Southern Mindanao, got 16 points from Janelle Maignos while Tresha Parong and Shendy Acebo scored seven and six markers, respectively.

Meanwhile, University of Southern Philippines Foundation pulled off a massive upset after beating Lyceum of the Philippines University, 25-19, 17-25, 25-23, 25-19, in Pool C.

Ressel Pedroza displayed her scoring prowess with 15 points to lead the reigning Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. champion to an all-important win over the National Collegiate Athletic Association Season 99 third placers, boosting its chances of advancing into the next round.