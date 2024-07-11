Team USA parades 592 athletes

LOS ANGELES (AFP) — The United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) formally named a star-studded 592-member team for this month’s Olympic Games in Paris.

The US squad, which is composed of 314 female athletes and 278 male athletes, will be aiming to top the Olympic medal table for a fourth straight games.

The team includes Olympic stars such as gymnast Simone Biles, swimmer Katie Ledecky and National Basketball Association icon LeBron James.

“It is with immense pride and excitement that we announce the 2024 US Olympic Team and the exceptional athletes that embody the spirit of dedication, resilience, and excellence, continuing the proud history of Team USA at the Olympic Games,” USOPC chief executive Sarah Hirshland said in a statement.