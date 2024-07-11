Submit correct data during 2024 POPCEN-CBMS, urges Marcos

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. encouraged the people to submit the proper data to the Philippine Statistics Authority and its census enumerators during the 2024 Population Census and Community-based Monitoring System (POPCEN-CBMS).

The Chief Executive made the call as Malacañang declared July as the "National Census and Community-based Monitoring System Month," therefore supporting the 2024 POPCEN-CBMS from July to September 2024.

In the two-page Proclamation No. 627 signed by Executive Secretary Lucas P. Bersamin on 9 July but made public on Thursday, Marcos told the public and the government sectors to "render the necessary support and assistance to National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) and Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), and to actively participate in the observance of the National Census and CBMS Month.”

Both NEDA and PSA, Malacañang explained, are directed to lead, coordinate, and supervise the said observance.

“All citizens and residents of the Philippines are encouraged to cooperate with the PSA and its census enumerators in the conduct of the 2024 POPCEN-CBMS, by providing truthful and complete information in response to census questions, subject to existing laws, rules and regulations,” the proclamation read.

The POPCEN-CBMS is a nationwide government endeavor involving data on population count, demographic and socioeconomic characteristics of the population, housing statistics, and other pertinent information from the barangay level up to the regional level.

The PSA said that the 2024 POPCEN-CBMS is a statewide data-collecting operation meant to update the national population and the list of beneficiaries of the government social security programs. Enumeration begins on 15 July.

Executive Order (EO) No. 352 (s. 1996) mandates frequent preservation and processing of administrative-based data as well as nationwide censues and surveys. These comprise a mid-decade POPCEN every five years and a POPCEN every ten years.

In a separate reminder, PSA said those who reject to follow the national population census and survey run the risk of being imprisoned and fined P100,000.

Per Republic Act No. 10625, or the Philippine Statistical Act of 2013, PSA declared people who refuse to participate with the 2024 Census of Population would be penalized P100,000.

It further said that respondents must obtain, compile, and evaluate such data as well as provide honest and whole responses to statistical queries. Those who refuse to cooperate will also be fined P100,000.

PSA is sending around 70,000 enumerators nationwide to conduct its survey and consensus.

A qualified enumerator, according to the PSA, should be wearing an identity card and a t-shirt bearing agency logo.

The owner's image, name, designation, and signature as well as PSA Undersecretary Claire Dennis S. Mapa's signature will appear on the front of the ID.

The owner's contact number, address, and emergency contact should also be included in the back together with the PSA Provincial Statistical Office's office address and contact number.

The PSA pointed out that the enumerators should never request any private information regarding the bank account of the respondents including account numbers, passwords, ATM numbers, ATM PINs, and OTPs.