Sophisticated at 70

BIRTHDAY celebrator Rene Puno (fifth from left) and wife Ann Puno and their family.
Timeless and tasteful — that’s how we celebrated Attorney Rene Puno for his milestone birthday. We gathered at Palms Country Club in Ayala Alabang on a Sunday night. A beloved classic spot! There we enjoyed a scrumptuous buffet spread paired with the best wines, and a side of live singing. So much talent both from the main act and some of the guests, too.

It was a low-key celebration but done in high spirits. That’s what you get with the company of great friends. Thank you for having us, Attorney Rene! Cheers to more years of fun and love.

Artist Ramon Orlina and Angola Consul Helen Ong
Ricky Laurel, Congressman Citoy Lopez and JV Rustia
Joel and Carla Del Prado
Susan Joven and Mario Katigbak
Thelma Sioson San Juan and Joanne Rae Ramirez
