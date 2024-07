Photos

Shoe bazaar

LOOK: Marikina City the 'Shoe Capital of the Philippines,' opens its annual Marikina Back to School Shoe Bazaar, running every day until 18 August 2024. Shoppers were seen buying shoes at the shoe bazaar on Thursday, 11 July 2024. Marikina earned its nickname due to its thriving shoe industry. It is also home to the world’s largest pair of shoes, certified by the Guinness Book of World Records. | via Analy Labor