Shelley Duvall, renowned for her roles in classics like The Shining, Annie Hall, and Nashville, has passed away at the age of 75. Duvall’s partner, Dan Gilroy, confirmed the news to The Hollywood Reporter, stating, "My dear, sweet, wonderful life partner and friend left us. Too much suffering lately, now she’s free. Fly away, beautiful Shelley." Duvall died peacefully in her sleep due to complications from diabetes at her Texas home.

Duvall’s distinguished career included a standout performance in the 1977 drama 3 Women, directed by Robert Altman, which earned her the Cannes Film Festival's best actress award and a BAFTA nomination. She later portrayed Olive Oyl alongside Robin Williams in Altman’s musical version of Popeye. Despite a two-decade hiatus from Hollywood, Duvall made a celebrated comeback in 2023 with The Forest Hills.

With her large brown eyes and unique charisma, Duvall was a compelling presence on screen. She began her career in 1970 with Altman’s dark comedy Brewster McCloud, continuing to work with the director in films like McCabe & Mrs. Miller and Thieves Like Us. Altman praised her versatility, noting she could swing "all sides of the pendulum: charming, silly, sophisticated, pathetic, even beautiful." Her role in 3 Women was hailed by The Guardian’s Anne Billson as "one of the greatest performances of the 1970s."

Duvall’s most iconic role came in Stanley Kubrick’s 1980 horror classic The Shining, where she played Wendy Torrance. The grueling shoot was an emotional ordeal, with Duvall recalling crying for 12 hours a day, five or six days a week. Her other notable films include Time Bandits and Roxanne. In the 1980s, she also created and hosted the beloved children’s TV series Faerie Tale Theatre.

After her career slowed in the 1990s, Duvall faced personal challenges, including a damaging earthquake and her brother’s cancer. She later revealed to The New York Times that her prolonged absence was due to the fickle nature of the film industry. Concerns about her health surfaced in 2016 when she appeared on Dr. Phil, discussing her struggles with mental illness. Despite these challenges, Duvall’s return to acting in The Forest Hills demonstrated her enduring talent and magic, as noted by novelist Nicole Flattery in the Financial Times.

(This article incorporates contributions from Ian Youngs, Culture Reporter for the BBC; Mike Barnes for The Hollywood Reporter; and Clay Risen for The New York Times)