Road rage shooting suspect falls

The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) disclosed on Thursday that it has arrested a road rage suspect who was involved in a shooting incident which occurred on 2 July 2024.

QCPD director Brigadier General Redrico Maranan identified the suspect as Edwin de Javing Bautista, who was apprehended by Precinct 11 (PS 11) officers for the shooting incident.

According to PS 11 Station commander Lieutenant Colonel Joseph dela Cruz, the incident occurred at 6 p.m. in front of Ma Mon Luk restaurant along Quezon Avenue.

The victims, traveling with two minors in a Toyota Vios, alleged that the suspect, driving a Nissan Navara, sideswiped their vehicle and fled the scene. The victim, Badze Laguidit, gave chase and eventually blocked the suspect’s vehicle on Banawe Street.

Bautista then allegedly pulled out a firearm and shot Laguidit in the right foot before speeding away towards Araneta Avenue.

The QCPD’s Criminal Investigation and Detection Unit, led by Major Don Don Llapitan, conducted a follow-up investigation. They verified the vehicle’s ownership with the PNP Highway Patrol Group, identifying Bautista as the registered owner.