Phl is host of LDF Board

The Climate Change Commission (CCC) has hailed the Philippines’ appointment as the host of the Loss and Damage Fund (LDF) Board, marking a significant milestone in the country’s climate leadership.

The decision, unanimously supported by the LDF Board, underscores the Philippines’ role under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in advancing global climate action and reflects confidence in its commitment to address climate challenges constructively.

Being a nation frequently battered by climate-related disasters, the Philippines has been a staunch advocate for establishing robust mechanisms to mitigate and prevent losses and damages caused by climate change.

The LDF represents a crucial initiative aimed at mobilizing essential support for countries most vulnerable to climate impacts, enabling them to enhance resilience, recovery, and transformative adaptation.

The appointment of the Philippines as host of the LDF Board is integral to the coordinated global efforts required to establish effective financial mechanisms addressing climate-induced losses and damages.

Under President Marcos’ leadership, the CCC will continue to champion Philippine interests in climate adaptation and mitigation across international platforms, emphasizing the country’s commitment as a responsible member of the global community.

This selection reaffirms the Philippines’ proactive stance in driving transformative climate action and underscores its pivotal role in shaping global climate resilience strategies.