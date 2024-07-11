PCG tags Chinese ships in boat ramming incident

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said it has informed the Chinese Embassy in Manila about a maritime incident that led to one Filipino fisherman going missing off Subic, Zambales.

PCG spokesperson Armando Balilo on Thursday said they were investigating the involvement of two Chinese bulk carriers in the “collision of a foreign vessel” and the boat of fisherman Jose Mondoñedo last 3 July.

The PCG identified the “suspected” Chinese ships as the Yong Fa Men and the Mei Lan Hu.

“We have informed the Chinese Embassy in Manila regarding the incident. We will also write to the China Maritime Safety Agency for their cooperation in the ongoing investigation,” Balilo said.

Balilo said the PCG has also coordinated with the Indonesian Port State Control as the two suspected Chinese vessels were currently tracked in the vicinity waters of Adang Bay, Indonesia.

Robert Mondoñedo, 47, survived the incident but his brother, Jose Mondoñedo, remained missing.

Balilo said the two brothers sailed from Barangay Wawandaue in Subic on 1 July to reach their “payao” in the vicinity waters of Sampaloc Point.

A “payao” is a “floating aggregate device” used to attract fish.

Robert said the unidentified vessel hit their fishing boat at around 3 p.m. on 3 July.

He held on to their “payao” for three days until the FBCA Irish Mae passed by and rescued him at around 8 a.m. on 6 July. The Irish Mae arrived at Barangay Wawandaue at around 6:30 p.m.

Balilo said Coast Guard Station Zambales immediately issued a notice to mariners, as well as coordinated with neighboring barangays and local fisherfolk for possible sightings of the missing fisherman.

Meanwhile, the BRP Sindangan continues to scour the nearby waters to find Jose Mondoñedo, he added.