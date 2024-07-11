PCG probes vessels' collision that led to Filipino fisherman's disappearance

The Philippine Coast Guard said it is investigating two vessels that may have hit a Philippine boat in the waters of Subic, Zambales last 3 July, which led to the disappearance of a fisherman.

PCG spokesperson Rear Admiral Armando Balilo, in a radio interview on Wednesday, said the country’s Port State Control Officer has coordinated with the Port State Control of Indonesia.

“This is to inform the Port State Control of Indonesia that something like this happened,” he noted

According to Balilo, Robert Mondoñedo, 47, survived the incident but his brother, Jose Mondoñedo, remains missing.

Balilo said the two brothers, onboard the Fbca John Robert, embarked from Barangay Wawandaue in Subic on 1 July to reach their “payao” in the vicinity waters of Sampaloc Point.

"Payao" is a "floating aggregate device" used to attract fish.

Robert narrated the unidentified vessel hit their fishing boat at around 3 p.m. on 3 July.

He held on to their “payao” for three days until Fbca Irish Mae passed by the vicinity waters and rescued him at around 8 a.m. on 6 July.

Fbca Irish Mae arrived at Barangay Wawandaue at around 6:30 p.m.

Balilo said the Coast Guard Station (CGS) Zambales immediately issued a notice to mariners, as well as coordinated with neighboring barangays and local fisherfolks for possible sightings of the missing fisherman.

“As per the directive of CG Admiral Gavan, the CGS Zambales investigates the allision report and gathers additional information regarding the incident for appropriate measures,”

There’s an ongoing search and rescue operations for the still-missing fisherman, he added.

“We have not yet found him but we will not stop. And we will try to expand our operations,” he said.

Balilo stressed the PCG will also notify their mariners "in case they find the missing person."