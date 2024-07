VIDEOS

PBBM leads presidential assistance distribution

WATCH: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. leads the distribution of Presidential Assistance to Farmers, Fisherfolk, and Families (PAFFF) from CALABARZON affected by El Niño on Thursday, 11 July 2024, at the Fernando Poe Jr. Arena, in San Jose, Batangas. The president also spearheaded the ceremonial distribution of P10,000 cash assistance and other interventions from the different government agencies to PAFFF beneficiaries. | via YUMMIE DINGDING