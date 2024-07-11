Palace suspends NCSC chief

National Commission on Senior Citizens (NCSC) chairperson Franklin Quijano has been placed on a 90-day preventive suspension over allegations of gross neglect of duty and grave misconduct, Malacañang said.

In a Viber message on Thursday, Communications Secretary Cheloy Garafil confirmed Quijano’s suspension after Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin issued the suspension order last 9 July.

"Yes po," Garafil said.

But details from the suspension order showed that Malacañang suspended Quijano for 90 days — which immediately took effect — considering the gravity of the accusations hurled against him.

"...in order to prevent possible undue exertion of influence on witnesses and tampering of evidence, his preventive suspension pending investigation is warranted,” the order read.

Asked for comment on the issue, Quijano said ''as of the moment, it is best to make no comment.''

The suspension stemmed from a complaint from a certain Jose Francisco Tapia who accused Quijano of gross neglect of duty and grave misconduct.

There have been demands for an overhaul of the NCSC due to suspected corruption and graft before the allegation.

NCSC commissioners — Ricardo Rainier, Enriqueta Rodeles, Edwin Espejo, Reymar Mansilungan, and Dr. Mary Jean Loreche — also accused Quijano of bypassing the NCSC as a collegial body.

Eleven acts of grave abuse of authority, four acts of gross misconduct, nine gross negligence of duty, two acts of ignorance of the law, and conduct inimical to the public's interest are among the charges made against them.

"I call for the removal of Franklin Quijano from the NCSC and the filing of graft and corruption charges against Quijano before the Ombudsman," Senior Citizens Partylist Rep. Rodolfo Ordanes said.

In an earlier statement, Quijano said he was surprised by his colleagues' accusations.

He did, however, state that he had a clear conscience and that he welcomed any inquiry into the accusations made against him.