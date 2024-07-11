OVP kickstarts Janazah kit distribution

The Office of the Vice President (OVP) has kickstarted the distribution of Janazah kits to the families of deceased residents living in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

The Janazah kit distribution in BARMM is part of OVP’s Burial Assistance Program for Muslim Filipinos, considering that it should be in accordance with Islamic funeral rites.

Under the Islamic tradition, every deceased Muslim needs to be washed and shrouded, and communal prayer is performed before a body is interred in a grave in the shortest possible time after death. They are also forbidden to cremate or embalm their deceased.

The Janazah kit includes all the necessary materials for washing and shrouding a deceased Muslim—liquid soap, cotton buds, camphor, sintook roots, white cloth, cotton roll, attar oil, scissors, apron and gloves, and a trash bag.

Muslim Filipinos who wish to avail Janazah kits for their deceased loved ones may inquire at the OVP BARMM Satellite Office located at the G/F Wilmond Printing Supply Building, Lot 16A, Sinsuat Avenue, RH V1, Cotabato City.