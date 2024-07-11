No official confirmation yet from VP Sara skipping PBBM's SoNA

Vice President Sara Duterte has yet to formally notify the House of Representatives of her non-attendance at President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s State of the Nation Address (SoNA) this coming 22 July, a chamber's top official said Thursday.

House Secretary General Reginald Velasco said they are awaiting confirmation from Duterte's end despite the latter announcing that she would skip Marcos' third SoNA.

“If you notice nakatawa siya,” said Velasco, referring to Duterte’s interview. “As I’ve said, we have to receive official confirmation na talagang hindi siya darating so we’re contacting her office kung ano talaga kasi we cannot rely on social media posting.”

The VP, who quit the Marcos Cabinet as Education Secretary one month before the SoNA, confirmed in an interview on Thursday in Davao City that she would "not attend" the event and would appoint herself as "the designated survivor."

In the United States, a designated survivor is a role performed by a Cabinet member who would be physically away during the President's State of the Union Address (SoTU).

This longstanding practice ensures the continuity of the presidential line of succession in case a catastrophic event strikes the US House of Representatives during the SoTU.

Such remarks of Duterte did not sit well with Manila Rep. Joel Chua, who sees it as a threat.

"Given current political tensions, such a joke is not in good taste because the security of the President of the Philippines is not a joking or laughing matter," he said. "Great care is taken to ensure the security of the President, especially during the SoNA."

In addition, Chua pointed out that Duterte "does not have that appointing power for a designated survivor," citing the 1987 Constitution, which designates the VP as the first next in line to succeed the President.

Speaker Martin Romualdez, meanwhile, said that while Duterte has the prerogative to skip the SoNA, it should not be at the expense of the Filipino people, who deserve to witness a united government.

"The State of the Nation Address is a crucial moment for unity and collaboration among our nation's leaders… Our constituents deserve to see their leaders united and focused on the collective good," the House chief lamented.

Over 2,000 guests have already confirmed their attendance at Marcos' SoNA, making it the highest attendance in history, according to Velasco.

The government has earmarked a whooping P20 million to cover the overall SoNA expenses, including food, security, invitations, and giveaways.