NBI discovers 200 fake birth certs in Davao Sur

Almost 200 fake birth certificates issued mostly to Chinese nationals by the civil registry in Sta. Cruz, Davao del Sur from 2018 to 2019 was found by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI).

The fake documents were issued in a one-year span, said NBI Region 11 Director Archie Albao.

Albao said their effort to investigate this more or less questionable birth certificates that were issued to foreign nationals, particularly Chinese, are ongoing.

“Should evidence warrant, a case/s will be filed to the liable individuals,” he added.

He said the NBI discovered this through its investigation as well as a collaborative effort with other government agencies such as the Philippine Statistics Authority, the Bureau of Immigration and local government units.

Albao also affirmed that this is related to the arrest of a Chinese national at the office of the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) in Davao City on 9 July.

The NBI said those arrested will be charged for violation of Passport Law, Falsification of Public Documents, and Concealing True Name.

It said that it received a call from the DFA office about alleged “fake/counterfeit” documents such as a birth certificate, an identification card, and driver’s license.

The arrested Chinese national was brought to the NBI Southeastern Mindanao Regional Office for booking procedures.