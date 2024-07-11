M&S unveils exclusive design collab with Sienna Miller

Marks & Spencer recently announced its design collaboration with British actress and style icon Sienna Miller. It is now available in Marks & Spencer Rockwell and Shangri-La Plaza stores.
Following a successful partnership last year where Sienna fronted the M&S Autumn Womenswear campaign, the two British icons return on a journey to redefine style perceptions and inspire existing and new customers.
Sienna Miller comments, “I have always had a genuine love for M&S -- it’s a brand that is part of the fabric of British life and holds special associations for so many people. Seeing the reaction to the Autumn campaign that I fronted, was phenomenal. To collaborate on a womenswear design project made total sense. I can’t wait to see what customers think of the collection.”
Maddy Evans, M&S Womenswear director, adds: “We are absolutely delighted to build upon our relationship with Sienna Miller and introduce a design collaboration that is inspired by her own personal wardrobe. Sienna is the epitome of the modern woman -- confident, empowered and effortlessly chic and her unique style and personality perfectly complements our brand values. We are confident that together we will inspire new and existing customers with exciting fashion choices throughout the summer season and beyond.”
The collection
Inspired by Sienna’s personal archive of timeless style, the collaboration will see the creation of a stunning 33-piece collection, meticulously crafted to resonate with the M&S customer.
With a nod to summer festivals, ‘70s prints, exotic adventures and some of Sienna’s favorite vintage finds, the collection truly embraces high/low dressing, which is at the heart of the collection and authentic to how Sienna naturally styles her own looks -- whether that’s on the school run at summer festivals or gracing the red carpet.
Featuring fluid lines, rich textures and vintage style fabrications, each piece tells a story and draws inspiration from Sienna’s personal style journey, with references to iconic looks from her own archive.
Sienna’s “dress of the season” -- chic, ultra feminine, ruffle maxi dress available in ivory and pale blue -- is without doubt the hero of the entire collection. A beaded tank dress that conjures up memories of her iconic Glastonbury style. A multipurpose sarong in reference to a scarf gifted to her by her father many years ago. Color and print combinations inspired by one of her favorite artists, Mark Rothko.
Not forgetting those trusty wardrobe staples that she couldn’t be without. A pair of slouchy barrel leg jeans that features a contrast side panel and cut-out hem detail giving them the perfect retro mood and finish. A khaki jacket that adds a toughness to the collection when paired back with summer dresses. And the ultimate soft summer shirt with a ‘lived in feel’, finished with delicate smocked detailing that provides an effortless but elevated look.
You can shop in-store and through M&S Philippines viber community at bit.ly/MSPH-VC. Visit www.marksandspencer.com.ph and earn points and enjoy membership benefits by signing up on the My SSI Life Loyalty app for free.