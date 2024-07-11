M&S unveils exclusive design collab with Sienna Miller

Marks & Spencer recently announced its design collaboration with British actress and style icon Sienna Miller. It is now available in Marks & Spencer Rockwell and Shangri-La Plaza stores.

Following a successful partnership last year where Sienna fronted the M&S Autumn Womenswear campaign, the two British icons return on a journey to redefine style perceptions and inspire existing and new customers.

Sienna Miller comments, “I have always had a genuine love for M&S -- it’s a brand that is part of the fabric of British life and holds special associations for so many people. Seeing the reaction to the Autumn campaign that I fronted, was phenomenal. To collaborate on a womenswear design project made total sense. I can’t wait to see what customers think of the collection.”

Maddy Evans, M&S Womenswear director, adds: “We are absolutely delighted to build upon our relationship with Sienna Miller and introduce a design collaboration that is inspired by her own personal wardrobe. Sienna is the epitome of the modern woman -- confident, empowered and effortlessly chic and her unique style and personality perfectly complements our brand values. We are confident that together we will inspire new and existing customers with exciting fashion choices throughout the summer season and beyond.”