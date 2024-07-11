MPD officers hurt, suspect killed in Tondo 'shootout'

By Pat C. Santos

The chiefs of the Manila Police District intelligence and mayor's reaction units were reported wounded in a shootout Thursday evening in Tondo, Manila, during the serving of an arrest warrant against two murder suspects.

The targets of the operation, namely Archie Juco, alias "Bata," and RJ Juco, alias "MacMac," were said to be members of the Alcantara criminal group.

Alias MacMac was declared "deceased" in the police spot report.

MPD-SMaRT chief, P/Maj. Dave Apostol, was rushed to a hospital after sustaining a gunshot wound on the leg.

According to the initial police report submitted by the Raxabago Police Station, the suspects opened fire on the approaching lawmen, who then returned fire.

Also listed as wounded were MPD-District Intelligence Division chief, P/Lt. Col. John Guiagui; and two non-commissioned officers.

DAILY TRIBUNE was still verifying the extent of the injuries sustained by Guiagui and the two other police officers named as "victims" in the sketchy report.

The gunplay took place at about 11 p.m. of 11 July at Pinoy Street in Barangay 145 in Balut, Tondo.