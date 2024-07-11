MERALCO RAMPS UP MAINTENANCE AND UPGRADING ACTIVITIES FOR THE RAINY SEASON

With the onset of the rainy season in the Philippines, Filipinos are once again advised to be on alert and take precautionary measures against floods and rain-induced landslides.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), there is high chance that the La Niña phenomenon, which is commonly linked with above-normal rainfall, will begin in the last quarter of the year or around September — a bit delayed than the earlier forecast of July — and could last until the first quarter of 2025.

Tropical cyclones also usually form in the country’s waters during the rainy season, with around 70 percent developing from July through October according to PAGASA. On average, around 20 tropical storms enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility each year, with around eight to nine crossing the country.

With the prevailing climate conditions, various organizations and industries have ramped up preparations for the rainy season including the Manila Electric Company (Meralco)—the country’s largest distribution utility.