Meralco ramps up maintenance and upgrading activities for the rainy season

Beyond upgrading and maintenance works on its electrical facilities, Meralco recognizes the vital role it plays in promoting public safety. This is why the Manuel V. Pangilinan-led utility is actively conducting Anti-Dangling and Unauthorized Wire Attachments Operations as part of its campaign against urban blight. The program, usually conducted in high-density areas, aims to ensure the integrity of its distribution facilities, and prevent accidents that may be caused by unauthorized wire attachments. Meralco actively coordinates and works with local government units (LGUs), various government agencies, and telco and cable companies for the conduct of its anti-urban blight operations.

Recently, Meralco’s program gained stronger support after the Metro Manila Council passed a resolution urging LGUs in the National Capital Region to pass ordinances that would regulate the installation of telecommunication and electric wires in a bid to address dangling cables or “spaghetti” wires.

It has been found that foreign attachments are one of the most common causes of pole troubles which is why Meralco has been pleading to cable and telco companies to coordinate with the distribution utility and follow the process for wire attachment application process. This is meant to protect the integrity of distribution facilities to avoid overloading and untoward incidents.

“Unauthorized wire attachments to our poles pose operational risks and endanger lives. We are appealing to telco and cable companies to secure the necessary approvals before attaching to our facilities,” Meralco Vice President and Head of Corporate Communications Joe R. Zaldarriaga said.

Under its anti-urban blight campaign, Meralco crews do not only remove dangling and idle wires but also correct leaning poles, and conduct maintenance works to ensure the integrity of distribution facilities.

Various operations have been conducted across the Meralco franchise area such as in the cities of Marikina, Pasig, Quezon, the municipality of Pateros, portions of Bulacan, Dasmarinas in Cavite, and Binan in Laguna with other areas in the pipeline.

“We also ask the public to help promote public safety by reporting incidents of dangling wires to authorities,” Zaldarriaga added.

Meralco actively invests in the upgrading of its distribution facilities to continuously improve the reliability and quality of the electricity service it delivers to its customers and aid in the promotion of public safety not just during the rainy season but all year-long.

RAINY SEASON ELECTRICAL SAFETY TIPS

With tropical cyclones usually prevalent in the Philippines from June to December, Filipinos are advised to observe safety measures especially in cases of flooding.

To ensure safety and prevent electrical accidents, a little care and vigilance can go a long way. Here are a few safety tips from Meralco to prevent electrical accidents during a typhoon:

BEFORE A TYPHOON

1. Charge cellphones, flashlights, and other important gadgets or rechargeable appliances.

2. Store food and potable water.

3. Stay updated with the news.

DURING A TYPHOON

1. In case of flood, switch off your circuit breaker. Don’t wait for Meralco to turn off the power.

2. Be sure to be dry when being in contact with any electrical facility.

3. Use rubber boots and gloves for added protection.

AFTER A TYPHOON

1. Remove mud and dirt from service equipment or main circuit breaker/fuse and its enclosure using rubber gloves and rubber-soled shoes.

2. Do not turn on flood-damaged electrical appliances.

3. If outlets or appliances are drenched, have a licensed electrician check these before using.

Meralco also urges the public to keep all channels of communication open and ready and charge mobile phones, laptops, radios, and other communication gadgets. Customers may tune in to the different public service radio stations should power interruptions occur.