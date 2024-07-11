MCIA revives Airport Users forum

Mactan Cebu International Airport (MCIA), operated by Aboitiz InfraCapital GMCAC (AGMCAC) recently revived its Airport Users Forum which gathered passenger feedback on improving travel experience.

The forum included discussions with Gen Z , business travelers, and individuals with disabilities, ensuring a diverse range of perspectives.

“We believe that our passengers play a crucial role in the success of the airport’s operations, this is why we invited different groups to share their feedback and ideas to improve overall passenger airport experience. Their voice helps us evaluate our current efforts and come up with long-term solutions to make travel easier and more accessible to a diverse group of travelers,” said MCIA head of Customer Experience and International Terminal Operations Ricia Vinelli Montejo.

Business, Gen Z and PWD travelers engaged with representatives from the airport’s governing entity, the Mactan Cebu International Airport Authority and private concessionaire, the Aboitiz InfraCapital GMCAC.