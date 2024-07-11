Kenzo blends sci-fi with style in pre-collection campaign

For the Kenzo Fall-Winter 2024 Women’s and Men’s pre-collection campaign, artistic director Nigo expands his lens and imagines the cross-cultural core of the Kenzo season wardrobe from a galaxy far away. Drawing on the sci-fi metaphors of the pre-collection – presented as part of the Fall-Winter 2024 runway show in January 2024 – the campaign re-frames the proposal in a lunar landscape grounded by the earthly waves of the sea. Shot on an ensemble cast, the still and moving imagery was captured by the Canary Islands-born photographer Lengua, whose work explores and challenges conventional ideas of nature.
The premise of the pre-collection is explored in the context of the “sci-fi-esque” scenery of Planet Earth. Reflecting on the notion of chasing the sunrise across the world – from West to East where it rises – the campaign portrays the occidental-oriental dialogue at the heart of Nigo’s practice. With nods to the scenes of the moon landing, the Maison’s new elegance – core to the pre-collection – emerges in the bright light and breeze of daybreak. Here, a conversation between the earthly and the galactic unfolds in silhouettes and motifs suspended between the grounded and the futuristic.
Nodding at solar motifs, the characteristic plissé soleil dress takes center stage alongside workwear crafted in the Kenzo Weave pattern influenced by those of Japanese fireman’s jackets (hikeshi banten), which infuse the collection with a hand-spun, rooted sensibility. Cargo flight trousers and a metallic sequined body further embrace an on-land idea of space travel, echoed in a starry logo t-shirt. It features one in a series of Kenzo Constellation prints, which imagine the iconography of the Maison from the point of view of the stargazing earthling, conveying the Rue Vivienne logo and the boke flower in stellar patterns. Finally, a Kenzo Business ideogram of five briefcase-carrying men pays tribute to the merchandise of Japanese electronic band YMO, heralding the main collection.
In the Philippines, Kenzo is exclusively distributed by Stores Specialists, Inc., located in Greenbelt 3. Visit ssilife.com.ph.