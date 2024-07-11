Kenzo blends sci-fi with style in pre-collection campaign

For the Kenzo Fall-Winter 2024 Women’s and Men’s pre-collection campaign, artistic director Nigo expands his lens and imagines the cross-cultural core of the Kenzo season wardrobe from a galaxy far away. Drawing on the sci-fi metaphors of the pre-collection – presented as part of the Fall-Winter 2024 runway show in January 2024 – the campaign re-frames the proposal in a lunar landscape grounded by the earthly waves of the sea. Shot on an ensemble cast, the still and moving imagery was captured by the Canary Islands-born photographer Lengua, whose work explores and challenges conventional ideas of nature.

The premise of the pre-collection is explored in the context of the “sci-fi-esque” scenery of Planet Earth. Reflecting on the notion of chasing the sunrise across the world – from West to East where it rises – the campaign portrays the occidental-oriental dialogue at the heart of Nigo’s practice. With nods to the scenes of the moon landing, the Maison’s new elegance – core to the pre-collection – emerges in the bright light and breeze of daybreak. Here, a conversation between the earthly and the galactic unfolds in silhouettes and motifs suspended between the grounded and the futuristic.