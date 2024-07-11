Ivana Alawi got the boot in ‘Batang Quiapo’

Ivana Alawi’s days at FPJ’s Batang Quiapo are already numbered.
Alawi is expected to exit the Coco Martin teleserye very soon.
As alleged on social media, there are varying reasons why Alawi got the boot. One reason is her supposed diva attitude; she is difficult to deal with during tapings and reportedly only smiles at Martin on set.
There was one occasion when she snubbed talent manager and vlogger Ogie Diaz, who dropped by the set. There are also rumors that Alawi was difficult to deal with during tapings, sometimes making herself unavailable.
Alawi also refused to do additional scenes and was always in a hurry to leave the set. Her “diva” attitude is said to be the reason why she was let go.
But Alawi’s camp vehemently denied that she was a prima donna during taping.
“It’s true na mawawala na siya sa Batang Quiapo dahil ayaw na! Pagod na! That’s the statement na sinabi sa akin. Ayaw na, pagod na. Pagod na siguro si Ivana (It’s true that she will be leaving Batang Quiapo because she doesn’t want to anymore! She’s tired! That’s the statement that was told to me. She doesn’t want to anymore, she’s tired. Ivana must be tired),” said Alawi’s publicist on Facebook.
One source told us that Alawi requested to be written out of the show because she will be starring in a teleserye where she has the lead role. Another rumor suggests that Alawi wants to focus on her vlogging activities, which are more lucrative for her. With tapings every other day, she has little time to engage in vlogging.
Ryan Bang reveals using Vice Ganda to win GF’s mom
Comedian Ryan Bang admitted that he used his friendship with Vice Ganda to win over Paola Huyong’s family, especially her mom. Bang’s revelation came after Vice Ganda shared in a recent episode of It’s Showtime how the Unkabogable star helped him gain the trust of Huyong’s family.
“’Yung unang date namin concert mo eh. Tapos talagang hinatid ko siya at umakyat ako sa bahay para nakikita ng pamilya na pure ‘yung intention ko kay Paola (Our first date was your concert. Then I really escorted her and went up to the house so that the family could see that my intention towards Paola is pure),” Bang recalled.
Initially, Huyong felt he was just befriending her.
“For how many days, ang sabi niya sa akin, ‘Ang bait mo talaga. Suwerte ko meron akong kaibigan na tulad mo.’ Sinabi ko talaga ang intention ko. ‘Ang tingin ko sa iyo, hindi kaibigan. Nanliligaw ako (For several days, she told me, ‘You’re really kind. I’m lucky to have a friend like you.’ I really stated my intention: ‘In my eyes, I don’t see you as a friend. I’m courting you),” he said.
“Ginamit mo na rin ako bandang huli para ma-impress ‘yung nanay niya, ‘di ba? (You also used me in the end to impress her mom, right?)” Vice Ganda then told Bang.
“Very. Nag-engage ako 80 percent dahil sa ‘yo (I engaged 80 percent because of you),” came Bang’s curt reply.
Vice Ganda revealed that Paola’s mom loves her, which is why Bang would always ask for a video greeting for her mom.
Bang and Huyong are now engaged as a couple.