Ivana Alawi got the boot in ‘Batang Quiapo’

Alawi also refused to do additional scenes and was always in a hurry to leave the set. Her “diva” attitude is said to be the reason why she was let go.

But Alawi’s camp vehemently denied that she was a prima donna during taping.

“It’s true na mawawala na siya sa Batang Quiapo dahil ayaw na! Pagod na! That’s the statement na sinabi sa akin. Ayaw na, pagod na. Pagod na siguro si Ivana (It’s true that she will be leaving Batang Quiapo because she doesn’t want to anymore! She’s tired! That’s the statement that was told to me. She doesn’t want to anymore, she’s tired. Ivana must be tired),” said Alawi’s publicist on Facebook.

One source told us that Alawi requested to be written out of the show because she will be starring in a teleserye where she has the lead role. Another rumor suggests that Alawi wants to focus on her vlogging activities, which are more lucrative for her. With tapings every other day, she has little time to engage in vlogging.