Israeli network braces for worst

The potential protest and discrimination against Israelis in the Paris Olympics would not be limited to athletes, coaches and officials.

Tomer Turgeman, the chief executive officer of Israel’s biggest and most popular sports network in Sports 5, admitted that they are also bracing for the worst when the Summer Games open on 26 July.

In a recent visit by DAILY TRIBUNE in their headquarters in Tel Aviv, Turgeman said they have put up some security measure to make sure that their talent, staff and crew will be safe from potential protest, discrimination and attack.

The Israelis are in the eye of the storm following the attack of the Hamas terrorists in southern Israel on 7 October.

Israel retaliated and attacked the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip in Palestine that led to more than 3,500 casualties.

The attack didn’t sit well with Palestinian supporters, raising fears that they will get back at the Israelis in the Summer Games that could be similar to the Munich Olympics massacre in 1972, where 11 Israeli athletes were murdered by Palestine militant group known as the “Black September.”

Pro-Palestine groups even called for the total banishment of Israel in the Summer Games while others claim that their participation should be reduced due to its involvement in the war in the Middle East.

Turgeman said they already have a game plan just in case things get out of hand.

“We hope that there will be no violence or something like that. But if ever there will be, we’ll be prepared for that,” said Turgeman, whose television network covers all Israeli sports events.

Israel will be marching to the Olympics armed with a mission of coming up with its best-ever performance.

The Israeli Olympic Committee said they are looking at take home around four to five gold medals with 88 athletes, including the 18-man men’s football team which will be making its first ever participation since 1976, on board.

It was such a lofty goal for the country that has a population of only 9.5 million and is being battered by war with Hezbollah in the north and Hamas in the south of its border.

Sports 5, for its part, will be sending a production team with 25 members, including talent, cameramen and staff.

They will not be housed in the International Broadcast Center (IBC) as part of the security measure by the organization.

“We sent a production team of around 20 in Tokyo (in 2021). But now, with 88 athletes, we have to send a team of 25 members, who will cover the main events involving Israeli athletes” Turgeman said.

“Because of security reasons we will not have a studio in Paris. We’ll also not work in the IBC, which is far away. It’s outside the city. But we hired a place to serve as our studio. For security reasons, we have to be separated from the rest. That’s part of our plan.”

“We’re hoping for the best.”