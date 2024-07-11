Info drive for BARMM polls urged

ZAMBOANGA CITY — The BARMM Grand Coalition (BGC) is rallying behind the Commission on Election (Comelec) plan to launch a massive voter education campaign on the conduct of the historic 2025 BARMM parliamentary elections that will coincide with next year’s national and local elections.

Sulu Gov. Abdusakur Tan, the founding leader of BGC said yesterday the Comelec’s planned information campaign is “crucial for the people of BARMM as it marks the historic first parliamentary elections since the establishment of BARMM in 2019.”

Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) Director-General Suharto “Teng” Mangudadatu also sounded a similar call. Tan and Mangudadatu are both founding leaders of the BGC.

“The success of this electoral exercise is vital to the culmination of our decades-long struggle for self-determination and self-governance,” Tan said.

“Understanding the mechanics of a parliamentary election is essential for the people of the Bangsamoro region. The new system represents a significant shift from previous electoral processes, and every voter must be well-informed about how it operates,” he added.

Tan stated that Comelec’s initiative to educate the electorate on this new electoral framework will ensure that voters can make informed choices, thereby strengthening democracy in the Bangsamoro region.

Comelec announced that it will undertake “micro summits” starting in September to explain to various stakeholders how the parliamentary elections will be undertaken in May 2025.

Mangudadatu said BGC is also committed to assisting in this endeavor, saying the alliance believes in the power of an informed voting populace to drive the democratic process forward.

“Our coalition will work closely with the Comelec to reach every corner of the Bangsamoro region, ensuring that no voter is left uninformed about the importance and mechanics of the parliamentary elections,” Mangudadatu said.

“Democracy thrives when the electorate is educated and engaged. If the people do not understand the electoral exercise, democracy itself is at risk of failing,” he added.

Tan said the upcoming BARMM elections represent a milestone in the region’s journey toward self-determination, and all citizens must be equipped with the knowledge they need to participate effectively.

“We also recognize that the information campaign will play a pivotal role in enhancing voter turnout. When voters understand the process and the significance of their participation, they are more likely to engage actively,” Tan said.

“This, in turn, will lead to a more representative and legitimate outcome, reflecting the true will of the Bangsamoro people,” he added.