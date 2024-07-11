Hope rekindled: Bong Go and Malasakit Center program’s role in Bulakenya’s fight for her life

In Angat, Bulacan, life for Felina Chiapco, 75, took a precarious turn as unexpected health issues emerged abruptly. Initially experiencing severe headaches and excessive sweating, Felina was unaware these were the forewarnings of a critical health crisis.

"Yun pong nararamdaman ko, unang-una, sumakit pa ang ulo ko. Pinagpawisan po ako ng katakot-takot," she recounted the terrifying onset of symptoms that drove her to the emergency room. It was there at the Philippine Heart Center in Quezon City that the alarming diagnosis of an aneurysm was confirmed.

"Dinala po muna ako sa ospital. Hindi ko na maalala kung anong nangyari sa akin. Sabi nila, aneurysm po ‘yun," Felina explained the confusion and fear that enveloped her and her family during those initial moments.

As Felina fought for her life in the hospital, her family faced an overwhelming sense of helplessness, exacerbated by their financial incapacity. Remedios Chiapco, Felina's daughter-in-law, vividly painted the grim scenario of a family desperately seeking to save a loved one.

"Talaga pong napakahirap sa hospital kasi po, si Nanay po kasi, nu’n wala talaga siya,” she said.

Remedios also described the physical toll on Felina, who found even simple tasks impossible due to her condition. "Almost po ‘yung kamay niya, hindi niya mailapat na gano'n eh. Napakahirap po talaga ‘yung sitwasyon na ‘yun," she shared.

Amidst their search for hope and help, the Chiapco family discovered the Malasakit Center at the Heart Center, a vital initiative spearheaded by Senator Christopher “Bong” Go. This discovery came through interactions with fellow patients and hospital visitors who guided them on how to navigate the complexities of receiving medical and financial aid.

"Doon po kasi sa Heart Center, nagtanung-tanong po kami kung paano po sistema, kung sino po pwedeng lapitan, kung sino po pwedeng tumulong," Remedios shared, highlighting the community's role in steering them towards the assistance they desperately needed.

"Nagtuturo-turo po ‘yung mga kapwa nila bantay ng pasyente, ganito po gawin n’yo, ganito po gawin n’yo... Nagtulung-tulong din po kasi doon sa ibaba, kaya po ‘yun, naturuan po sila," she added.

The transformative assistance they received not only provided the necessary medical support but also restored hope to Felina and her entire family.

"Kay Senator Bong Go po, maraming, maraming salamat po sa tulong po na ibinigay po niya sa pamilya po namin. Napakalaking tulong po na ‘yun para po sa nanay namin," Remedios expressed her deep gratitude.

This sentiment of thankfulness culminated when Felina personally met Go during a relief activity for displaced workers on June 5 in Angat, where she expressed her gratitude for the life-altering support she received.

"Papasalamat po ako kay Senator Bong Go at napakalaking tulong ang ginawa sa akin. Ayaw po ng Diyos, binigyan din po ako ng Panginoon ng pangalawang buhay," she stated, acknowledging the miraculous turnaround in her health.

Malasakit Centers are one-stop shops that aim to support impoverished patients in reducing their hospital costs to the least possible amount.

Go, known affectionately as Mr. Malasakit, was the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463 or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized this compassionate program.

With 165 Malasakit Centers operational across the Philippines, the initiative has extended aid to approximately ten million Filipinos, underscoring its extensive impact.

Go's commitment is palpable in his words, "Magsi-serbisyo po ako sa inyo sa abot ng aking makakaya po dahil ang bisyo ko ay magserbisyo at naniniwala ako na ang serbisyo natin sa tao, serbisyo ‘yan sa Diyos."

His words not only reflect his mission to serve but also highlight the tangible impact of the Malasakit Centers on the lives of ordinary Filipinos like Felina, who found a lifeline in their darkest hours. This story of survival and support encapsulates the core of the Malasakit Center's mission—providing timely aid to those in desperate need, ensuring that no one is left behind in the pursuit of health and well-being.