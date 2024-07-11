Go’s Malasakit Team helps Romblon rural workers

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go’s Malasakit Team provided much-needed assistance to displaced workers in Magdiwang, Romblon on Wednesday, 10 July. The initiative aims to alleviate the struggles faced by those significantly affected by the previous pandemic and other crises.

In his video message, Senator Go, an adopted son of the province of Romblon, emphasized the critical role of government support for disadvantaged Filipinos. He stressed the importance of extending aid to those heavily impacted by the economic downturns brought about by the pandemic and other challenges.

With Go’s collaboration with the LGU, the event saw representatives from the Department of Labor and Employment conducting an orientation for qualified individuals about the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program.

TUPAD is a community-based package of assistance designed to provide emergency employment for displaced, underemployed, and seasonal workers for a minimum period of 10 days up to a maximum of 30 days, depending on the nature of work.

“I firmly believe that we must support our fellow Filipinos, especially those who have been hit the hardest by the pandemic and other crises,” Go stated. “This is why programs like TUPAD are essential — they provide financial assistance and valuable skills that can help our countrymen rebuild their lives.”

Senator Go emphasized that the program is not just about financial aid; it also equips beneficiaries with skills that can help them secure future employment and contribute to their communities.