Gears Up for Filipino Travelers: Unforgettable Traveling Await in Taiwan at Travel Madness Expo 2024

Calling all travelers to Taiwan! The Travel Madness Expo (TME) 2024, themed “Revolutionizing Travel to Create Magical Experiences,” is jetting off this July 12th to 14th at the SMX Convention Center Manila. This event promises unbeatable deals and enchanting experiences. Don’t miss the Taiwan Tourism booth, no. 57-64, for a chance to explore Taiwan like never before.

Exclusive Taiwan Giveaways: Take a chance to win free plane tickets! Simply purchase a package tour to Taiwan at the TME event to receive a scratch card. Plus, when you book a flight to Taiwan at the event, you’ll receive a complimentary luggage strap set. Buy a Taiwan tour package and get a free packable duffel bag. Like & share our Facebook page to snag a free cosmetic bag.

Immerse in Taiwanese Culture: Dive into the heart of Taiwanese culture with hands-on DIY activities. Create your own masterpieces with fan painting, rush-weaving, screen printing on handbags, lantern making, and crafting KOI Thé Bubble Milk Tea - all highlighting the essence of Taiwanese culture.

Enjoy Performances and Stars: Prepare to meet Filipino travel icon Rosie Domingo on July 12th. On July 13th, Taiwan Tourism Ambassadors Gabbi Garcia and Khalil Ramos will be there to charm you. On July 14th, don’t miss the chance to meet Angel Dei, a renowned travel blogger. Be dazzled by the Hoyi Dance Crew throughout all three days!

The Taiwan Tourism Administration is pulling out all the stops at Travel Madness Expo 2024 to ensure an unforgettable experience. Immerse yourself in vibrant culture, win amazing prizes, and enjoy performances and stars! Mark your calendars, gather your travel buddies, and get ready to be mesmerized by the magic of Taiwan!