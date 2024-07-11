Fashion innovation

Bacudio’s contemporary creations feature light silhouettes and vibrant color-blocking styles using Philippine Tropical Fabrics (PTFs), such as pineapple-leaf fiber, abaca and banana blend textiles, enhanced with enzyme finishing technologies. The noteworthy pieces showcase the latest advancements in textile technology developed by Bacudio. Footwear showcased in the fashion show, made from PTFs, is by Ai-She Footwear, a Filipino brand based in Liliw, Laguna. These shoe manufacturers incorporate regional materials, such as Yakan fabric, canvas and abaca in their current collections.

The inspiring collaboration hopefully ignites the flame for other design hopefuls to seek and explore opportunities with institutions like DOST-PTRI. There’s no need to look far or go overseas to find textiles; let us patronize and support what the country can produce. All it takes is time investment, patience and trust -- after all, this show is proof that it can happen. This example set by the flag carriers is a statement of the endless possibilities for creative design, and a reason to be proud as Filipinos.