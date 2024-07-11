Falcons AP Bren sweeps SYS, sets up all-Phl semis showdown with Team Liquid ECHO

Two-time M-Series world champion Falcons AP Bren trampled See You Soon to book its semifinal ticket to the Mid Season Cup 2024 semifinal this Thursday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Bannering its world championship roster of Pheww, Flap, Super Marco, Owgwen, and KyleTzy, Falcons AP Bren defeated the Cambodian dark horse via 3-0 sweep to set an all-Filipino showdown with Team Liquid ECHO.

"To Team Liquid, good luck to us. Regardless of whoever gets in [the final], as long as it is the Philippines," gold laner Super Marco said after the match.

The battle of Philippine powerhouses in the MSC semifinal is scheduled to take place tomorrow, Friday, at 8:00 PM Manila time.